Capital International Investors Grows Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital International Investors raised its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,131 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 4.37% of Ryanair worth $1,067,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth $1,026,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,812,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.4% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth $8,451,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair stock opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $79.24 and a 1-year high of $121.63. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.87.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.48.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

