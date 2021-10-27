Capital International Investors Has $1.16 Billion Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,485,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.47% of NIKE worth $1,156,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $163.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.74 and its 200-day moving average is $149.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

