Capital International Investors Has $714.01 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 791,098 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 2.47% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $714,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.89.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AJG opened at $164.19 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.95 and a 1-year high of $165.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

