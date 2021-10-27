Capital International Investors Has $781.70 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 3.65% of Burlington Stores worth $781,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,914 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.50.

BURL stock opened at $277.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.97. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.99 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.19 and a 200-day moving average of $315.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.