Capital International Investors Has $839.65 Million Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,818 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 3.35% of Yandex worth $839,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 91.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.09. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 149.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.