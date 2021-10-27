Capital International Investors Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,864,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,208 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.45% of ServiceNow worth $1,574,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.97.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $676.71 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $693.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $634.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.85. The stock has a market cap of $134.06 billion, a PE ratio of 805.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

