Capital International Investors Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,512,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258,226 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.23% of The Procter & Gamble worth $743,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 45.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 187.2% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 281,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,186,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 136,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,224 shares of company stock worth $106,932,298 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

