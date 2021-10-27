Capital International Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,233,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,589,091 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 7.25% of Trimble worth $1,492,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average of $83.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.