Capital International Investors Makes New $633.43 Million Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Capital International Investors bought a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 953,242 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $633,429,000. Capital International Investors owned approximately 9.78% of MicroStrategy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,647,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $734.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $668.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.32. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.30, for a total value of $929,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

