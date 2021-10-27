Capital International Investors Purchases 1,622,210 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Capital International Investors raised its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 5.35% of Bill.com worth $922,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,879,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $124,322,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,723,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BILL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.07.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,494.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 225,250 shares of company stock valued at $60,646,131 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $286.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.69 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.19 and a 52-week high of $312.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

