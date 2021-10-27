Capital International Investors Purchases 184,759 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital International Investors raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,804,086 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 184,759 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.59% of Adobe worth $1,642,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $1,343,473,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after buying an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe stock opened at $642.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $628.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $306.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,319 shares of company stock worth $28,166,246. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.