Capital International Investors Purchases 56,125 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.27% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $726,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,634,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,470.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,502.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $985.05 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

