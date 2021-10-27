Capital International Investors Purchases 5,978,376 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,978,376 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.83% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $690,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.