Capital International Investors Raises Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,610,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 6.51% of MKS Instruments worth $642,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $142.57 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.