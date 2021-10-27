Capital International Investors Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.94% of PPG Industries worth $780,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,017,000 after buying an additional 57,235 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $161.87 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $123.52 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

