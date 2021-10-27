Capital International Investors Sells 1,341 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,698,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.55% of AbbVie worth $1,092,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.70.

ABBV stock opened at $109.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.12. The company has a market capitalization of $193.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

