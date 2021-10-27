Capital International Investors Sells 190,927 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,886,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,927 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.84% of Xcel Energy worth $651,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Shares of XEL opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

