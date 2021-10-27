Capital International Investors Sells 5,746,732 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Capital International Investors reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,396,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,746,732 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.46% of Schlumberger worth $652,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

NYSE SLB opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

