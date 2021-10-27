Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Price Down 5.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) shares fell 5.4% on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $186.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Capital One Financial traded as low as $154.42 and last traded at $155.87. 54,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,082,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.85.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,114 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,144,000 after purchasing an additional 945,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.11. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.87. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

