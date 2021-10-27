Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.36

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as low as $3.80. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 106,423 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAPR. Maxim Group began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 6.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

