Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.36

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as low as $3.80. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 106,423 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAPR. Maxim Group began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 6.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
