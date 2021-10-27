Carbon (CRBN) Hits Market Cap of $4.09 Million

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $122,819.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carbon has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00069073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00069918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00094849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,979.88 or 1.00168047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.68 or 0.06726599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

