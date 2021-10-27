Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.83

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.83 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 48.30 ($0.63). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 48.85 ($0.64), with a volume of 598,916 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £166.91 million and a PE ratio of -162.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.09.

About Card Factory (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.