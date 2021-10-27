CargoX Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a total market cap of $42.77 million and $178,379.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00049667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00209106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00098904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CXO is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

