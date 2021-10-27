Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $139.09

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $139.09 and last traded at $141.87, with a volume of 65 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.25.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.50.
Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)
Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.
