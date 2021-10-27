Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $139.09

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $139.09 and last traded at $141.87, with a volume of 65 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.25.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.48.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $542.45 million during the quarter.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

