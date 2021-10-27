CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Down 97.3% in October

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the September 30th total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,553,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBDD traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 12,485,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,195,129. CBD of Denver has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

CBD of Denver Company Profile

CBD Denver, Inc engages in business through its operated subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

