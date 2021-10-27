Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €4.95 ($5.82).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CEC1 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on Ceconomy in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.90 ($6.94) on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of €4.06 ($4.78) and a 52-week high of €7.60 ($8.94). The stock has a market cap of $15.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.55.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

