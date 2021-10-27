Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €4.10 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €4.10 ($4.82) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 30.51% from the company’s current price.

CEC1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Ceconomy in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.93 ($5.80).

ETR:CEC1 remained flat at $€5.90 ($6.94) on Wednesday. 1,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €4.06 ($4.78) and a fifty-two week high of €7.60 ($8.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 million and a PE ratio of 11.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.55.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

