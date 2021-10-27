Celer Network (CELR) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $777.21 million and approximately $214.66 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00049511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00207912 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00098001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Celer Network

CELR is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,051,936,993 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

