Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target Raised to $11.50

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

CLS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 29,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53. Celestica has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

