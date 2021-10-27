Celo Dollar Price Tops $1.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $111.65 million and $1.54 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00049963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.59 or 0.00211603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00099108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 111,160,782 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.