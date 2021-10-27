Centaur (CNTR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $751,927.00

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last week, Centaur has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $8.05 million and $751,927.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00050560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00210967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00098756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,233,125,000 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

