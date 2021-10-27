Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.390-$-1.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.17 billion-$9.17 billion.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Central Japan Railway in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. 56,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,605. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

