Centrifuge (CFG) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last Week

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00002865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $184.52 million and $1.88 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00095962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,072.58 or 1.00115735 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.05 or 0.06736889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 109,154,633 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.