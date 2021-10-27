Ceres Price Reaches $192.11 (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for approximately $192.11 or 0.00327205 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ceres has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $196,012.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00069924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00095071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,446.17 or 0.99547417 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.23 or 0.06678768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 11,253 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.