Chain Guardians Price Hits $1.32 on Major Exchanges (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00002234 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $46.72 million and $4.11 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,373,008 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

