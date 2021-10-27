ChainX Price Reaches $4.35 on Exchanges (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, ChainX has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $48.91 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $4.35 or 0.00007411 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00069634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00095815 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,984.13 or 1.00439907 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.44 or 0.06742255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002585 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

