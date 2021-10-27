Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the September 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 680,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CHOOF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 57,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,598. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Choom has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Choom Company Profile

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

