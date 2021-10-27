Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $193.89

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.89 and traded as low as $192.25. Christian Dior shares last traded at $195.75, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.21.

Christian Dior Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.