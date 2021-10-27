ChromaDex (CDXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect ChromaDex to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million. On average, analysts expect ChromaDex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.29. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.82 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

