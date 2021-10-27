Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2525 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Church & Dwight has increased its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.11. 27,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,172. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average of $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $93.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.