CIBC Increases Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$11.75

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

CUF.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of CUF.UN stock traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$11.53. 597,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,101. The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cominar REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.66.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

