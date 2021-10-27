CIBC Raises Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$54.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AND. TD Securities initiated coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$55.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.67.

Shares of TSE:AND traded down C$1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$46.95. 26,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,591. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.03. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$31.81 and a 12 month high of C$51.37.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$107.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

