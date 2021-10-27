Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.19. The stock had a trading volume of 632,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,474. Cincinnati Financial has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $125.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on CINF shares. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

