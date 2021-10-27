Cindicator (CND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $373,644.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $31.95 million and approximately $373,644.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00210366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00097429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

