Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,388,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 833,593 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 4.55% of Citizens Financial Group worth $889,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

CFG opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

