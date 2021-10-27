City Office REIT (CIO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CIO opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $19.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in City Office REIT stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

