Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) shares rose 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 93 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.22). Approximately 1,594,205 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,489,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.19).

CSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Civitas Social Housing from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 123 ($1.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £576.80 million and a P/E ratio of 16.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.35. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.