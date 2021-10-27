Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires New Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.77. 160,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,831. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average is $51.71. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.