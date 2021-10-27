Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Cuts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Roku comprises 0.6% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.05. 50,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,064. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $196.52 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.57 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $186,304,681. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

